Catalans refuse to obey to Madrid
Catalan authorities will not follow orders from the Spanish government if Madrid moves to reassert control over the region, a senior official says.
Foreign affairs spokesman Raul Romeva told the central government was acting against the will of Catalans.
Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has announced plans to sack the region’s government and curtail some of the freedoms of its parliament.
The Catalan parliament will meet on Thursday to decide on its response.
The pro-independence leaders could decide to formalise a unilateral declaration of independence.
The Spanish Senate is expected to approve the government’s measures on Friday along with a proposal for fresh regional elections. The Catalan leaders are attempting to catch up with the dynamics of events in Madrid, and react before marginalised.
