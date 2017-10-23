Catalans refuse to obey to Madrid

Catalan authorities will not follow orders from the Spanish government if Madrid moves to reassert control over the region, a senior official says.

Catalan President @KRLS: We do what we do because we believe in a democratic & peaceful Europe. The Europe of the Charter of Fundtl. Rights" pic.twitter.com/rgJmrqtwhX — Raül Romeva i Rueda (@raulromeva) October 22, 2017

Foreign affairs spokesman Raul Romeva told the central government was acting against the will of Catalans.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has announced plans to sack the region’s government and curtail some of the freedoms of its parliament.

Catalan party threatens 'massive civil disobedience' if Spain dismisses region's government https://t.co/HrZLMV58Mc #Catalonia pic.twitter.com/HGTH3G4hst — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 23, 2017

The Catalan parliament will meet on Thursday to decide on its response.

The pro-independence leaders could decide to formalise a unilateral declaration of independence.

Spain last centuries.

None of theses nations was born without Spanish violence.

Again? pic.twitter.com/NgGCJ5CgTU — Help Catalonia (@CataloniaHelp2) October 23, 2017

The Spanish Senate is expected to approve the government’s measures on Friday along with a proposal for fresh regional elections. The Catalan leaders are attempting to catch up with the dynamics of events in Madrid, and react before marginalised.