Eastern Partnership fatigue

The Fifth Eastern Partnership (EaP) summit will take place in Brussels in Europa building on 24 November.

Heads of state or government from the EU member states and the six Eastern partner countries will look forward to future cooperation.

#EU reforms story shows that the analogy of Eastern European countries as less developed versions of their Central European neighbors does not hold – @j_kobzova https://t.co/gH2sbfCloZ — ECFR (@ecfr) November 17, 2017

They will also take stock of what has been achieved since the last summit in Riga in 2015, focusing on the tangible benefits delivered to the citizens of the six Eastern Partnership countries.

‘Marshall Plan’ unlikely to be adopted in near future for #Ukraine https://t.co/hALZSwaEiT — Brian Bonner (@BSBonner) November 17, 2017

The EaP was launched in 2009 to promote political association and economic integration between the EU and the six Eastern European partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldovaand Ukraine. The Eastern Partnership (background information

The summit will discuss how to further strengthen cooperation in the four priority areas agreed in Riga:

stronger economy : economic development and better market opportunities

: economic development and better market opportunities stronger governance : strengthening of institutions and good governance

: strengthening of institutions and good governance stronger connectivity : enhancing interconnections, notably in the areas of transport and energy

: enhancing interconnections, notably in the areas of transport and energy stronger society: increasing mobility and contacts between people

20 deliverables for 2020 in these four areas were identified by the EEAS and the European Commission in a joint staff working document ‘Eastern Partnership – Focusing on key priorities and deliverables’. The report was first presented in December 2016 and revised in June 2017.

Political director Asta Skaisgirytė met EEAS Secretary General @HelgaSchmid_EU to discuss upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit, strengthening of EU strategic

communication and New European Plan for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/BFvoM3o6je — Lithuania MFA (@LithuaniaMFA) November 15, 2017