Annemans on future of Catalan Republic

Gerolf ANNEMANS MEP shares his views on European Parliament EU-Catalonia dialogue platform, and on crisis of self-proclaimed Catalan Republic. As a political scientist and an author, ANNEMANS reflects on possible ways towards fully fledged independence of new-born European states like his native Vlaanderen.

The platform launch took place in Anna Polittkovskaya press centre of the European Parliament with participation of MEPs from political spectrum: Ramon TREMOSA (ALDE – PDeCAT),Josep-Maria TERRICABRAS (Greens / EFA – ERC),Barbara SPINELI (GUE/NGL,IT),Ivo VAJGL (ALDE,SI),Jordi SOLÉ (Greens / EFA – ERC).