Frigate Admiral Makarov in service in Crimea

The third Project 11356 frigate Admiral Makarov has entered service with the Russian Navy and will have its permanent naval base in Sevastopol, Crimea. The Russian Navy’s flag was raised aboard the frigate on Wednesday, according to TASS news agency.

#Russia's newest Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate 'Admiral Makarov' (Project 11356) has been officially commissioned to the Russian Navy having passed several stages of sea trials pic.twitter.com/iMO3c2FhJx — Russia in RSA 🇷🇺 (@EmbassyofRussia) December 26, 2017

The flag-hoisting ceremony aboard the frigate was attended by Russian Navy Shipbuilding Chief Rear Admiral Vladimir Tryapichnikov, Baltic Fleet Commander vice Admiral Alexander Nosatov, CEO of Severnoye Design Bureau Andrei Dyachkov, representatives of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Yantar Shipyard where the frigate was built and local authorities.

“This is a ‘long series’ warship, the third in its series, with high seaworthy characteristics. The frigates have already proven their worth in the Mediterranean Sea and in other maritime theaters of operation,” Rear Admiral Tryapichnikov said at the ceremony of raising the Saint Andrew flag aboard the frigate.

By order of the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Korolyov, the frigate Admiral Makarov has been assigned to the Black Sea Fleet’s grouping of surface ships with their permanent base in Sevastopol.

The Admiral Makarov was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard on February 29, 2012 and floated out on September 2, 2015.