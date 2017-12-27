News Ticker

Frigate Admiral Makarov in service in Crimea

Posted on December 27, 2017 by Europe correspondent in Defense // 0 Comments

The third Project 11356 frigate Admiral Makarov has entered service with the Russian Navy and will have its permanent naval base in Sevastopol, Crimea. The Russian Navy’s flag was raised aboard the frigate on Wednesday, according to TASS news agency.

The flag-hoisting ceremony aboard the frigate was attended by Russian Navy Shipbuilding Chief Rear Admiral Vladimir Tryapichnikov, Baltic Fleet Commander vice Admiral Alexander Nosatov, CEO of Severnoye Design Bureau Andrei Dyachkov, representatives of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Yantar Shipyard where the frigate was built and local authorities.

“This is a ‘long series’ warship, the third in its series, with high seaworthy characteristics. The frigates have already proven their worth in the Mediterranean Sea and in other maritime theaters of operation,” Rear Admiral Tryapichnikov said at the ceremony of raising the Saint Andrew flag aboard the frigate.

By order of the Russian Navy’s Commander-in-Chief Admiral Vladimir Korolyov, the frigate Admiral Makarov has been assigned to the Black Sea Fleet’s grouping of surface ships with their permanent base in Sevastopol.

 The Admiral Makarov was laid down at the Yantar Shipyard on February 29, 2012 and floated out on September 2, 2015.

 

About Europe correspondent (632 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2017 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: