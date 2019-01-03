Libyan pedophile temporarily banned from EU

After 15 years ban, a Libyan pedophile rapist will be have an opportunity to come back to the European Union, Swedish press explains.

The African who raped a Swedish child says he was looking for someone to rape that day, and he didn’t care if it was a child, news outlet Fria Tider reports.

The 30-year-old Libyan who was charged with a brutal rape of a 9-year-old girl in Malmö earlier this year was sentenced by the District Court for aggravated rape of a child.

“The penalty will be six years imprisonment and expulsion, but not for life – after 15 years, the pedophile rapist is welcome back” – Voice of Europe online explains.

He lured the plaintiff into a garbage bin room and locked the door. He wrestled her to the ground, hit her in the face, pulled off her clothes on the lower body and held her legs, the newspaper continues the description of crime.

Sweden: Muslim migrant violently rapes 9-year-old girl, was in the area "to look for a girl to rape"

“He strangled her and inflicted a bruise on her neck so that she felt pain and had difficulty breathing. He further threatened to beat her if she did not stop screaming.”

The man, who in media has been called “the father of young children” has admitted committing the crime.

According to the judgment, the Libyan was in the area “to look for a girl to rape, and he did not care if the girl was a child”. He wanted to have vaginal intercourse with her and therefore told her to “open” her legs during the assault.

The man is a citizen of Libya, but has a permanent residency in Sweden since November 2010.

Sweden rape: Most convicted attackers foreign-born, says TV

The Libyan rapist has three underage children in Sweden and has been convicted several times before of violent and predatory crimes without being expelled.

The penalty will be imprisonment for six years and expulsion from the country for 15 years, and payment of €17,000 in damages to the girl.

The Libyan rapist is also sentenced for minor assault, two cases of sexual harassment, theft, minor drug offences and a knife violation, however non of the mentioned crimes was a reason for the authorities to imitate an expulsion procedure.