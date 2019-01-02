Uzbek refugees charged with terrorism in Sweden

For more than a year, the three men from Central Asia planned a terrorist attack against Sweden, according to the prosecutor, Expressen newspaper reports.

They have bought hundreds of kilos of chemicals that can be used to make explosives and put pictures on terror targets in Stockholm.

At the same time, they and another three men have sent money to the Islamic state.

On July 5, 2017, 46-year-old construction worker David Idrisson writes a chat message to an acquaintance who is in Syria, in an area controlled by the Islamic state: “We need a car mechanic.” The answer: “Big brother, the best mechanics are with you. Or do you need someone who can decorate the car when to go and undergo marriage? Big brother, if you want, I can send you a video that teaches about how to decorate the car and I will also contact some brothers who are involved in decorating cars before the wedding if God wants. ”

“May God reward you,” writes Idrisson.

This is one of many conversations included in the evidence that the prosecutor invokes for David Idrisson and his two co-defendants Atabek Abdullaev, 39, and Bakhtiyor Umarov, 30, for more than a year to prepare a terrorist act in Sweden.

David Idrisson (46) Arrested on April 30th. Prosecuted for preparation for terrorist crimes and for the financing of particularly serious crimes by money transfers to the Islamic State. Was the one who bought the chemicals as the prosecution applies. Also charged for small drug offenses after police found 49 grams of cannabis in his car. Citizen of Uzbekistan. Registered in the Stockholm area but lives according to their own declaration in Strömsund in Jämtland. Divorced, state that he has eleven children.

He arrived to Sweden under refugee quota and received a residence permit in 2008. The Migration Board stated that he was harassed by the Uzbek authorities because he was a practicing Muslim. Has changed its name in Sweden in the meantime. Denies the charges of terrorist offenses.

Bakhtiyor Umarov, 30 Arrested on April 30th. Prosecuted for preparation of terrorist crimes and for the financing of particularly serious crimes by money transfers to the Islamic State. Also charged for having used a false Greek passport when he transferred money to a recipient in Turkey. Citizen of Uzbekistan. Registered home address in Stockholm. Married, his wife and children live in Turkey. Arrived in Sweden the first time in 2011. Returned in 2012 to Uzbekistan and then lived in Russia and later Turkey. On December 30, he traveled from Istanbul to Sweden and applied for asylum. Has told the Swedish Migration Board that he has been harassed by the Uzbek security service.Has written in a chat that he lived together with the man who carried out the terrorist attack against the nightclub Reina in Istanbul New Year’s night 2017. During the investigation, he suggested that he confused the assassin with someone else. In a chat he said that he is watching videos with decapitations with his two-year-old son. Propaganda of the Islamic state has been found in his phone and computer. He has admitted that his voice is heard in a propaganda video for Islamic state. Denies the charges of terrorist offenses.

Atabek Abdullaev, 39 Arrested on April 30th. Prosecuted for preparation of terrorist crimes and for the financing of particularly serious crimes by money transfers to the Islamic State. Also charged for having invoked a false employer certificate when he tried to become a customer of Handelsbanken. Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, speak Uzbek. Written in Stockholm. Missing residence permit in Sweden. Came to Sweden in August 2017 according to your own words. He has applied for a work permit in Poland to get the right to stay in the EU. Stated that he has a wife in Kyrgyzstan who has two children. In his computer and phones, investigators have found material that shows that he supports the Islamic state. In social media he has posted pictures on, among other things, the T-center and Mall of Scandinavia, which prosecutors interpret as possible terrorist targets. Denies the charges of terrorist offenses.

All men deny any allegations of terrorist offenses.

According to David Idrisson, the “wedding” and “car mechanic” chat is about plans for a real wedding. The chemicals were part of a larger batch of different products, including color, which he bought from a company that went bankrupt. He was interested in the color but not the chemicals, he claims. When it comes to the chemicals, which are in the center, he has provided a full and detailed explanation of how they have come into his possession. It has happened involuntarily, says his defender.

Man, 34 years from Uzbekistan. old Arrested on May 28. Prosecuted for financing particularly serious crimes through money transfers to the Islamic State. Citizen of Uzbekistan. Registered in the Stockholm area. Arrived to Sweden the first time in 2008. Searched asylum but failed and was expelled. In 2011, he applied for work and residence permits, which he was granted. He has wife and three children in Sweden. Denies the charges.

Man, 39 years old from Uzbekistan. Arrested on October 18th. Prosecuted for financing particularly serious crimes through money transfers to the Islamic State. Citizen of Uzbekistan. Registered in Östergötland, he himself said that he lives in Stockholm. Denies the charges.

Man, 24 years old from Uzbekistan. Arrested on September 5. Prosecuted for financing particularly serious crimes through money transfers to the Islamic State. Citizen of Uzbekistan. Registered in Jämtland. The only one of the suspects who is not detained. Denies the charges.

