Counter-terrorist operation in Syria to continue

The United Nations Security Council in a unanimous vote approved a resolution demanding a 30-day ceasefire across Syria to allow aid access to the population.

UN Security Council unanimously adopts a resolution calling for a 30-day cessation of hostilities in Syria to enable delivery of humanitarian aid

The UN Security Council demands in the resolution that “all parties cease hostilities without delay and engage immediately to ensure full and comprehensive implementation of this demand by all parties, for a durable humanitarian pause for at least 30 consecutive days throughout Syria.”

The ceasefire will enable “safe, unimpeded and sustained delivery of humanitarian aid and services and medical evacuations of the critically sick and wounded, in accordance with applicable international law.”

However the cessation of hostilities will not apply to military operations against the Islamic State, Al Qaeda and Al Nusra Front, which is also outlawed in Russia, and other terrorist groups. The military operations against these groups will continue, TASS news agency reports.