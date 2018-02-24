Tusk defines UK position as “illusion”
In his remarks following the Informal meeting of the European leaders the president of the EU Council criticised the position of the UK government in Brexit talks, calling it an “illusion”.
The criticism came in absence of the UK Prime minister, who was not invited to the EU27 congregation. Some experts say Tusk’ reaction came as a frustration over the future bloc’s budget problems, which was discussed, and which clearly will request higher contributions from each member state. The move might provoke further growth of the euroscepticism.
