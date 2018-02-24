News Ticker

Tusk defines UK position as “illusion”

Posted on February 24, 2018 by Europe correspondent in Brexit, News // 0 Comments

In his remarks following the Informal meeting of the European leaders the president of the EU Council criticised the position of the UK government in Brexit talks, calling it an “illusion”.

The criticism came in absence of the UK Prime minister, who was not invited to the EU27 congregation. Some experts say  Tusk’ reaction came as a frustration over the future bloc’s budget problems, which was discussed, and which clearly will request higher contributions from each member state. The move might provoke further growth of the euroscepticism.

About Europe correspondent (723 Articles)
journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Copyright © 2018 Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: