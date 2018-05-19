News Ticker

Afghanistan: first attack since Ramadan

Eight people were killed and 45 wounded by multiple explosions at a sports stadium in the eastern city of Jalalabad late on Friday (18/05/2018) night, according to official sources.

The blasts occurred at a football stadium in the city that was hosting a cricket match at the start of the holy month of Ramadan,

Local officials  said here was no immediate claim of responsibility by any of terrorist groups.

 

This week chancellor Angela Merkel said the German military would stay in northern Afghanistan and that she had fought hard politically in the past, already with then US president Barack Obama, against a rushed pull out of troops.

“This reveals something which I think Germany can be proud of. It’s sometimes said that ‘it takes forever before you guys reach a decision where you’re going.’ Yes, sometimes it might take a little longer than with others but once we’re there, we’re staying. So we have decided — and I fought hard politically for this, already with President Obama — not to pull out of Afghanistan too hastily,” Merkel said.

 

