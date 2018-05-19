Afghanistan: first attack since Ramadan

Eight people were killed and 45 wounded by multiple explosions at a sports stadium in the eastern city of Jalalabad late on Friday (18/05/2018) night, according to official sources.

The blasts occurred at a football stadium in the city that was hosting a cricket match at the start of the holy month of Ramadan, Update: 10 people killed and 40 injured in 4 consecutive explosions during a cricket match in #Ramadhan Cricket Cup Jalalabad. Our dear friend Hidayatullah Zaheer is among those dead. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/STRhUg2yKQ — Bashir Ahmad Gwakh (@bashirgwakh) May 18, 2018 Local officials said here was no immediate claim of responsibility by any of terrorist groups.

Afghan cricket stadium attack leaves 8 dead, 45 wounded in eastern city of Jalalabad, the first attack in the country since the holy month of Ramadan began https://t.co/ZYpainXMWd pic.twitter.com/hpU3Fmo9F3 — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 19, 2018

This week chancellor Angela Merkel said the German military would stay in northern Afghanistan and that she had fought hard politically in the past, already with then US president Barack Obama, against a rushed pull out of troops.

Reuters: #Merkel says she discussed with US President #Trump that #German military will remain in #Afghanistan — MTV English News (@MTVEnglishNews) May 14, 2018

“This reveals something which I think Germany can be proud of. It’s sometimes said that ‘it takes forever before you guys reach a decision where you’re going.’ Yes, sometimes it might take a little longer than with others but once we’re there, we’re staying. So we have decided — and I fought hard politically for this, already with President Obama — not to pull out of Afghanistan too hastily,” Merkel said.

The number of British troops in Afghanistan could be increased by around 70%. This follows pressure from President Trump to support Afghan forces and target the Taliban https://t.co/3xFpKPgztw pic.twitter.com/DKZqh4C86H — ITV News (@itvnews) May 18, 2018