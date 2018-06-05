Austrian politicians propose to end EU sanctions against Russia

Austria’s vice chancellor and leading Freedom Party called for ending the European Union’s sanctions against Russia, ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a trip to Vienna.

Es ist höchste Zeit, diese leidigen Sanktionen zu beenden und die politischen und wirtschaftlichen Beziehungen zu Russland zu normalisieren. https://t.co/wUYo3snfdz — HC Strache (@HCStracheFP) June 3, 2018

Heinz-Christian Strache, whose party is a partner to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz conservatives, said in the past he also did not favor EU sanctions against Moscow over its backing of rebels in Ukraine.

“It is high time to put an end to these exasperating sanctions and normalize political and economic relations with Russia” – he said in staccato in an interview with the newspaper Oesterreich printed on Sunday (4/06/2018).

