Mogherini for “open new avenues” in Mediterranean

The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini calls Mediterranean countries to work together on issues of migration: “we share a challenge and we can only solve and address this phenomenon if we take a cooperative approach based on partnership among equals”.

"What happens around the Mediterranean and in the Mediterranean matters to the whole of Europe and not just to the countries that are around the coasts of our common sea" @FedericaMog #YoungMedVoices @AnnaLindh pic.twitter.com/DGZHDuF3YI — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) January 18, 2019

“…What happens around the Mediterranean and in the Mediterranean matters to the whole of Europe and not just to the countries that are around the coasts of our common sea.

“It is not just about migration – it made itself evident that we need to come together to manage the phenomenon -, it is also about security; about economic development; about climate change..”

“…Some of us have experienced war inside their countries or at their borders and we have all seen how difficult a transition can be – be it a transition from war to an inclusive peaceful reconciliation and the building of state institutions or be it from a war economy to a solid peace economy. These trends have fostered migration from our countries, through our countries and towards our countries.”

“.. I believe that it is high-time today to try to find and open new avenues of cooperation across the Southern shore of the Mediterranean, in particular in the Maghreb, as a win-win exercise, starting on practical matters” – Mogherini concluded.

BORDERS belong to NATIONS! The EU created a taxi surface in the mediterranean for people smuggling gangs. The reduction in arrivals was NOT the result of EU policy, but because of strong governments like Orban and Salvini who believe in STRONG BORDERS. pic.twitter.com/UPlKYEatvm — Steven Woolfe MEP (@Steven_Woolfe) January 18, 2019

Above the extracts from Federica Mogherini speech at “Working together: A sustainable future for the Western Mediterranean“, at the 15th meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the 5+5 Western Mediterranean Dialogue. France, Italy, Libya, Malta, Mauritania, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Tunisia gathered inValletta January, 18.