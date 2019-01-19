Aachen Treaty of Franco-German integration

France and Germany have intended to deepen their alliance and broaden a bilateral post-war reconciliation treaty in a highly symbolic gesture demonstrating that the EU’s arch stands strong, in spite of the departure of the UK, and multiple systemic crisis the EU suffers, in first ranks the unsolved illegal migration issue, and the rise of the nationalistic movements. The ceremony of the signature foreseen on 22 of January in Aachen (Aix-la-Chapelle) the legendary capital of Charlemagne (742-814), the emperor, who assembled the European kingdoms in a powerful state.

However the upcoming treaty is following a rather recent tradition when in 1963, German Chancellor Konrad Adenauer and French President Charles de Gaulles signed a document – Élysée Treaty – defining a special friendship on six pages with the basic principles of the union between two state creating a European arch, the core of the EU construction.

Nowadays the extension to the Élysée Treaty will be signed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in Aachen. On the same day, both national parliaments are also supposed to ratify it.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, called the decision “an issue of historical importance”, after the cabinet in Berlin approved the signing of the contract January, 9.

“Both states will deepen their cooperation in foreign affairs, defence, external and internal security and development and at the same time work on strengthening the ability of Europe to act independently,” the new addition said.

However not everyone is cheering the ceremony: French far right parties already dabbed the Aachen treaty as a ‘scam‘.

“Emmanuel Macron is also the king of the doves of the military collaboration. First European army for over 70 years, the only continental power capable of operating on five continents, France is on an equal footing with the German military dwarf! Berlin has been hooked on the US military since 1945 and has never honored its commitment to spend 2% of its GDP on military spending.

“France has invested hundreds of billions of euros more than Germany in its armed forces, our soldiers have shed their blood and expose their lives every day in multiple operations. I do not even talk about nuclear deterrence. What will Germany offer in return to France outside bouquets of flowers for November 11? Nothing” writes the leader of “Debout la France!” party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan.

