May attempts to seal bilateral Irish deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May intends to seal a bilateral treaty with the Irish government as a tool to remove the so-called “backstop” arrangement from Article 50 deal with the European Union, according to media reports.

May thought a deal with Ireland would remove the opposition to her Brexit plan from the Democratic Unionist Party that supports her minority government and from discontent pro hard Brexit MPs in Conservative Party, the Sunday Times reported.

