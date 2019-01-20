MEPs demand Mehman Huseynov release
MEPs deplore the crackdown on dissent in Azerbaijan, raising the issue at January European Parliament Plenary in Strasbourg, and adopting a resolution taking stock of the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.
They also demand an end to Azerbaijan’s harsh general crackdown on dissent and the immediate and unconditional release from jail of all political prisoners. MEPs remind Azerbaijan of its obligations stemming from the European Convention on Human Rights and call on the country’s authorities to fully respect and enforce the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.
The resolution, adopted by 533 votes in favour, 28 against and 36 abstentions, further underlines the importance of the new agreement currently being negotiated between the EU and Azerbaijan, stressing that democratic reform, the rule of law and respect for human rights must be at its core.
MEPs emphasise that the European Parliament will closely monitor the human rights situation in the country throughout the negotiations prior to deciding whether or not to give its consent to the agreement.