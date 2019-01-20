MEPs demand Mehman Huseynov release

MEPs call for the immediate and unconditional release of prominentanti-corruption blogger, who is serving a two-year prison sentence for speaking out about his experiences of being tortured by the police and criticising government officials by exposing their unexplained wealth.

They also demand an end to Azerbaijan’s harsh general crackdown on dissent and the immediate and unconditional release from jail of all political prisoners. MEPs remind Azerbaijan of its obligations stemming from the European Convention on Human Rights and call on the country’s authorities to fully respect and enforce the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights.

The resolution, adopted by 533 votes in favour, 28 against and 36 abstentions, further underlines the importance of the new agreement currently being negotiated between the EU and Azerbaijan, stressing that democratic reform, the rule of law and respect for human rights must be at its core.

Thousands of demonstrators gathered at a sanctioned protest rally in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, on January 19 to demand that Azerbaijan government release Mehman Huseynov, a jailed anti-corruption blogger, and other people they consider political prisoners. pic.twitter.com/LZ6u41FCuE — Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ (@DrAlakbarov) January 19, 2019

MEPs emphasise that the European Parliament will closely monitor the human rights situation in the country throughout the negotiations prior to deciding whether or not to give its consent to the agreement.