EU expects release of Moscow protesters

Tbe European Union expects an “immediate release” of over 600 peaceful protesters, detained by police in Moscow, the spokesperson of the European External Action Service wrote in her Twitter micro blog.

🇷🇺 #Russia: Right to freedom of assembly & expression are fundamental to democracy, without any attempts to silence opposition representatives. 🇪🇺expects immediate release of over 600 peaceful protesters detained by police in #Moscow while demonstrating for fair local elections. — Maja Kocijančič (@MajaEUspox) August 3, 2019

More than 600 people, including opposition activists, were detained by riot police in Moscow on August 3 after authorities warned they would take “all necessary measures” to prevent the unsanctioned rally.

A week after police detained more than 1,300 people at a similar protest in the Russian capital, hundreds of OMON riot police were deployed ahead of the intended protest to demand free elections in Moscow.

#MoscowElectionCrisis #MoscowProtest Second Saturday in a row, unsanctioned protests in Moscow gather tens of thousands. 1,400 arrested last Sat. Opposition leaders are in jail. Today, one of the last leaders still free, is detained by police. RT please. #RussiaWillBeFree https://t.co/gLbzFFYvWM — Zarina Zabrisky (@ZarinaZabrisky) August 3, 2019