EU expects release of Moscow protesters
Tbe European Union expects an “immediate release” of over 600 peaceful protesters, detained by police in Moscow, the spokesperson of the European External Action Service wrote in her Twitter micro blog.
More than 600 people, including opposition activists, were detained by riot police in Moscow on August 3 after authorities warned they would take “all necessary measures” to prevent the unsanctioned rally.
A week after police detained more than 1,300 people at a similar protest in the Russian capital, hundreds of OMON riot police were deployed ahead of the intended protest to demand free elections in Moscow.