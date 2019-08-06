Modern Tate incident caused by “schizophrenia”
The teenager charged with pushing a six-year-old French tourist boy off a balcony at the Tate Modern Gallery was a “schizophrenia” patient who had escaped from his carers, British authorities said.
The suspect of the crime reportedly stayed at a ‘secure home’ and was only allowed to leave with at least two minders accompanying him. The identity of the 17 year old culprit is protected by UK laws.
Metropolitan Police have arrested the suspect on August 4 after the boy, a French tourist, was thrown from the 10th floor of the London art gallery and landed on a fifth-floor roof, where he was found seriously injured and taken to a hospital by helicopter. The child is in critical condition, and the medics refuse to make any prognostic.
“The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers,” the Metropolitan Police said.
It is the second incident of the same type in a week in Europe caused by mentally unstable individuals. A boy in Frankfort central station was pushed under the train by an Eritrean migrant from Switzerland at large. The mother of the victim, also pushed down, miraculously escaped the wheels rolling into passage between the rails.