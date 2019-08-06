Modern Tate incident caused by “schizophrenia”

The teenager charged with pushing a six-year-old French tourist boy off a balcony at the Tate Modern Gallery was a “schizophrenia” patient who had escaped from his carers, British authorities said.

The suspect of the crime reportedly stayed at a ‘secure home’ and was only allowed to leave with at least two minders accompanying him. The identity of the 17 year old culprit is protected by UK laws.

Londres : l'enfant de 6 ans jeté du 10e étage du Tate Modern est français https://t.co/ZmSeBzbvN9 — CNEWS (@CNEWS) August 6, 2019

Metropolitan Police have arrested the suspect on August 4 after the boy, a French tourist, was thrown from the 10th floor of the London art gallery and landed on a fifth-floor roof, where he was found seriously injured and taken to a hospital by helicopter. The child is in critical condition, and the medics refuse to make any prognostic.

A six-year-old boy is still in critical condition after being 'thrown' from the Tate Modern viewing platform. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.@SwainITV is live at the Tate Modern. pic.twitter.com/9W27k0WjQq — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) August 5, 2019

“The injured boy remains in a stable, but critical condition in hospital with his family, who continue to be supported by officers,” the Metropolitan Police said.

It is the second incident of the same type in a week in Europe caused by mentally unstable individuals. A boy in Frankfort central station was pushed under the train by an Eritrean migrant from Switzerland at large. The mother of the victim, also pushed down, miraculously escaped the wheels rolling into passage between the rails.

An 8-year-old boy died when a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks at Frankfurt's main train station. A suspect was arrested and police say he had no apparent connection to the victims. https://t.co/aDi62bE9RS — The Associated Press (@AP) July 29, 2019