EU-UK Brexit deal stays intact

The European Commission is willing to discuss Brexit with the UK over the coming weeks, a spokeswoman said on August 6. However the decision of keeping intact the negotiated with Theresa May government deal remains unchanged. The Commission expressed readiness to add “words” to it in forms of declarations.

#Brexit deal stays intact, only political declarations can be added. So it looks #UK no-deal exit is imminent! https://t.co/HQZbyX2mVF via @EC_AVService — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) August 6, 2019

The EU executives have been hoping to avoid a “no-deal” scenario, the bloc is prepared for such an outcome as well.

The UK's own analysis reminds us that no deal would be expensive, stressful for millions of UK & EU citizens & economically damaging to all. It would be a gift to organised criminals & common geopolitical enemies, like Putin, who want to divide the West.https://t.co/MP4Ng5MnE6 — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 3, 2019

“The Commission does remain available over the coming weeks should the United Kingdom wish to hold talks and clarify its position in more detail, whether by phone or in person,” the spokeswoman said during regular Midday briefing.

The Brexit Party has placed this ad in 30 regional newspapers across the country today. Even without the backstop, Mrs May’s treaty is still the worst “deal” in history. https://t.co/nVuJK5a7sk — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 5, 2019