EU-UK Brexit deal stays intact

The European Commission is willing to discuss Brexit with the UK over the coming weeks, a spokeswoman said on August 6. However the decision of keeping intact the negotiated with Theresa May government  deal remains unchanged. The Commission expressed readiness to add “words” to it in forms of declarations.

The EU executives have been hoping to avoid a “no-deal” scenario, the bloc is prepared for such an outcome as well.

The Commission does remain available over the coming weeks should the United Kingdom wish to hold talks and clarify its position in more detail, whether by phone or in person,” the spokeswoman said during regular Midday briefing.

 

