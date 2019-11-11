Iraq: EU Foreign Ministers express concern

“We will have two days of Council,today with the Foreign Ministers,tomorrow with the Defence Ministers, with a full agenda as usual”, said the EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini upon her arrivals to the Foreign Affairs Council.

“But let me start with two issues that are not on today’s or tomorrow’s agenda. First, we followed yesterday with great concern and we are feeling very close to the Italian authorities and military over the attack in Iraq. We are following developments very closely there.

“And secondly, we are following the events in Bolivia. I would like to express clearly our wish that all parties in the country exercise restraint and responsibility and lead the country peacefully and quietly to new, credible elections that let the people of Bolivia express their democratic will.

“Today, with the Foreign Ministers we will address first and foremost the situation in Afghanistan after the elections and discuss how we can contribute to peace, reconciliation, but also development in the country.

“We will also have a discussion with the Ministers on the security situation in the Gulf, looking in particular at the European Union contribution to de-escalate tensions.

“And we will host the Prime Minister of Sudan [Abdalla Hamdok], for a discussion with him on how the European Union can best accompany the peace process and the recovery of the country.”

(The Defence Ministers Council takes place tomorrow on November !2, 2019).