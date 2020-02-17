EU diplomatic appointments

Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy announced today three senior appointments in the European External Action Service (EEAS):

#EUDiplomacy HRVP @JosepBorrellF appoints three new @eu_eeas Deputy Secretary General: Stefano Sannino, Enrique Mora Benavente and Charles Fries. Mora will be also Political Director. https://t.co/2Q5emLBel8 — Sabrina Bellosi (@sabellosi) February 17, 2020

Enrique MORA BENAVENTE as Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs, Political Director. He is currently Political Director at the Spanish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and previously Head of Cabinet of High Representative / Secretary General of the Council of the European Union Javier Solana.

Stefano SANNINO as Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues. He is currently Ambassador of Italy to Spain and was previously Permanent Representative of Italy to the European Union and Director General for Enlargement in the European Commission.

Ambassador Stefano SANNINO appointed as Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues at #EEAS 🇮🇹🇪🇺 https://t.co/JKAzIqyqio — Francesco Vinci 🇪🇺 (@FrsVinci) February 17, 2020

Charles FRIES as Deputy Secretary General for Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) and crisis response. He is currently the Ambassador of France to Turkey and was previously Ambassador of France to Morroco and Secretary General for European Affairs in Paris.

L’ambassadeur de France Charles Fries a reçu aujourd’hui à déjeuner une délégation du groupe d’amitié France-Turquie et de la commission d’harmonisation de l’Union européenne de la Grande Assemblée nationale de Turquie présidée par M. Kasım Gülpınar, député de Şanlıurfa. pic.twitter.com/XA2mHyinQy — La France en Turquie (@FranceenTurquie) November 20, 2019

The three Deputy Secretary General will work under the guidance of Secretary General Helga Schmid.

Josep Borrell announced he “wants to further strengthen the European External Action Service to address changing international realities effectively“.

“With the appointments announced today, the EEAS will have a strong and experienced management team to advance the work in implementing the political priorities set by the High Representative”.

