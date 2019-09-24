New Commission media team announced

Ursula von der Leyen, endorsed as a top EU executive, announces her future media relations team:

Jens Flosdorff, a German national with 15 years’ experience in political communication, is currently part of the President-elect’s transition team. He was director of communication in the German ministries of defence and of social affairs over the past ten years. Previously, he served as deputy and chief spokesperson for the German ministry of family affairs (2005-2009) and deputy chief spokesperson for the ministry of social affairs of Lower Saxony (2004-2005). In all these positions, Jens Flosdorff worked closely with Ursula von der Leyen. Prior to his public service career, he worked as a journalist in Hannover between 2000 and 2004.

What?

European Commission Executive Communication Adviser Jens Flosdorff has a wee lock on his account. pic.twitter.com/i3vMxuRGe6 — Dave Clark (@DaveClark_AFP) September 23, 2019

Eric Mamer, a French national, is currently Director in charge of competitiveness and the European semester in the Commission’s Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs. His 25 years of experience in the Commission span various policy areas and management and communication positions, including deputy head of cabinet of Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger (2012-2016) on energy and on digital issues, head of unit in the Directorates-General for Budget and for Communication (2005-2012), and spokesman for two European Commissioners (1999-2004).

Dana Spinant, a Romanian national, is currently director in charge of budget, communication and general affairs in the Commission’s Directorate-General for Regional and Urban Policy. Before that, she was a head of unit in charge of irregular migration (2015-2017) and of drugs policy (2010-2014). Prior to joining the Commission, Dana Spinant worked for 15 years in journalism, including as editor and deputy editor of European Voice (2002-2009), deputy editor of EUobserver.com (2001-2002), as well as news director and Brussels correspondent for various Romanian TV channels.

Most thrilled and deeply honoured to be part of the team entrusted by President-elect @vonderleyen with a very noble task – communicating Europe. So eager to work with @MamerEric, #Flosdorff and @PiaAhrenkilde and the strong spokespersons’ team. https://t.co/NqdOOP5j86 — Dana Spinant (@DanaSpinant) September 23, 2019

Eric Mamer and Dana Spinant will start in their new positions once the von der Leyen Commission takes office – which according to the Treaties is 1 November 2019. The current team of the Spokesperson’s Service remains in charge until the end of the mandate of the Juncker Commission.

La Présidente élue von der Leyen annonce la composition de sa future équipe de relations avec les médias Aujourd’hui, la Présidente élue a désigné le noyau de son équipe de relations médias: Jens Flosdorff en tant que Conseiller exécutif pour la communication au sein de son cabinet, responsable des activités médiatiques de la Présidente, Eric Mamer comme porte-parole en chef de la Commission européenne, et Dana Spinant comme porte-parole en chef adjointe.