Judges rule Westminster prorogation “unlawful”
The United Kingdom’s Supreme Court ruled on September 24 that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to shut down parliament in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful, pushing the process of Britain’s exit from the European Union deeper into turmoil.
The unanimous decision by the court’s 11 judges undermines Johnson and gives legislators more scope to oppose his promise to leave the EU on October 31. Opposition leaders demanded that he should resign immediately.
“The decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification,” Supreme Court President Brenda Hale said, reading out the milestone document.