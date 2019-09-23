Thomas Cook travelers stranded
Thomas Cook has ceased trading after talks failed to produce a funding lifeline for the ailing travel company, placing 9,000 British jobs at risk and triggering a huge repatriation effort to bring home 150,000 UK holidaymakers overseas.
The Civil Aviation Authority announced at 2 AM on September 23 that the world’s oldest holiday company had gone into administration and that all flights and bookings had been cancelled.
“If you are currently abroad and your flight was with Thomas Cook we are providing new flights to return you to the UK. These repatriation flights will only be operating for the next two weeks (until 6 October 2019). After this date you will have to make your own travel arrangements. From a small number of locations, passengers will have to book their own return flights” the company announcement said.