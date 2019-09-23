Thomas Cook travelers stranded

Thomas Cook has ceased trading after talks failed to produce a funding lifeline for the ailing travel company, placing 9,000 British jobs at risk and triggering a huge repatriation effort to bring home 150,000 UK holidaymakers overseas.

We are sorry to announce that Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect. This account will not be monitored. Please visit https://t.co/WWiKkzLYQJ for further advice and information.#ThomasCook pic.twitter.com/Nf1X3jn97x — Thomas Cook (@ThomasCookUK) September 23, 2019

The Civil Aviation Authority announced at 2 AM on September 23 that the world’s oldest holiday company had gone into administration and that all flights and bookings had been cancelled.

#UPDATE British travel firm #ThomasCook collapsed into bankruptcy on Monday, leaving some 600,000 holidaymakers stranded and sparking the UK's biggest repatriation since World War II https://t.co/YTp8hR58Aj By @benperry28 pic.twitter.com/OnAt5onUZ1 — AFP news agency (@AFP) September 23, 2019

“If you are currently abroad and your flight was with Thomas Cook we are providing new flights to return you to the UK. These repatriation flights will only be operating for the next two weeks (until 6 October 2019). After this date you will have to make your own travel arrangements. From a small number of locations, passengers will have to book their own return flights” the company announcement said.