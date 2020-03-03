COVID19: Goodall Europarl event cancelled

“I regret to inform you that the President of the European Parliament issued a decision last night, cancelling all events and visits by external visitors, including our conference tomorrow with Dr. Jane Goodall (decision attached). This is as a precautionary measure against the spread of the Coronavirus.

We have tried to secure an appropriate venue at another EU institution, however due to time constraints this has not been possible.

We will, however, reschedule the conference and we will be in touch as soon as possible with a new date.”

“Reasons for Hope” Jane Goodall, PhD, DBE, Founder – the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace.

"If we don’t help to conserve biodiversity, then it’s not just the end of species like elephants, lions, giraffes, but in the end it will harm our own future" – @JaneGoodallInst A perfect read for tonight on the lieu of @WildlifeDay tomorrow. https://t.co/16e78col76 pic.twitter.com/1mGEMGWdZz — Vulcan Inc. (@VulcanInc) March 3, 2020

Dr Jane Goodall’s pioneering studies of wild chimpanzees revolutionised our knowledge about the sentience of these amazing animals.

In these 'very dark times,' Jane Goodall explains why she is still hopeful.

I greatly admire her hopeful attitude and loved what we discussed [listen here https://t.co/vfSUpkq3v1 ] on my #RemarkablePeople podcast too.https://t.co/TLr9GnYU0L #janegoodall #conservationist — Guy Kawasaki (@GuyKawasaki) February 23, 2020

Equipped with little more than a notebook, binoculars, and her fascination with wildlife, Jane Goodall braved a realm of unknowns to give the world a remarkable window into humankind’s closest living relatives. Through nearly 60 years of groundbreaking work, Dr. Jane Goodall has not only shown us the urgent need to protect chimpanzees from extinction; she has also redefined species conservation to include the needs of local people and the environment. Today she travels the world, speaking about the threats facing chimpanzees and environmental crises, urging each of us to take action on behalf of all living things and planet we share.

Conference with participation of Dr.Goodall is one of the 130 cancelled events at the European Parliament premises, which were expected to be attended by 6000 to 7000 participants. The measure is taken as precaution measure amid COVID19 pandemic.