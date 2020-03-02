COVID19: Europarl reduced modus operandi

Today, European Parliament President David Sassoli has announced that the Parliament will take further precautionary measures in response to the Coronavirus COVID-19. (Image: illustration, Europarl Brussels).

For the course of the next three weeks, 130 events at Parliament premises, which were expected to be attended by 6000 to 7000 participants, will be cancelled. In addition, visitors will not be allowed to access the Parliament for this period.

At the same time, Sassoli stressed that parliamentary work will continue, including committee meetings and the plenary session. The current set of measures applies for the next three weeks with the possibility of changes and adaptations, according to the development.

Statement of European Parliament President David Sassoli on the situation regarding COVID-19:

“We assess the spread of the Coronavirus on a daily basis, in close cooperation with the European health services as well as national authorities. As a result of this assessment, we have decided to update our set of precautionary measures.

“We will limit the access of visitors to the Parliament. This measure derives from the fact that we are a very open institution by nature with 700.000 visitors per year. Under the current circumstances, it is our responsibility to suspend these visits. In the same spirit, we will cancel 130 events such as exhibitions or external conferences planned for the next weeks on Parliament premises.

“As far as EP administration and staff is concerned, we demand everybody who has visited one of the areas affected or has been in touch with an infected person to work from home and monitor closely their health status. Members of Parliament are advised to apply the same principle of responsibility.

“The Parliament has the duty to maintain its legislative work. Activities such as the next plenary session, committee meetings, the Conference of Presidents as well as the work of President’s office will therefore be upheld.”