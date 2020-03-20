COVID19: threat of animal transport

With over 35 animal welfare NGOs, we sent a letter to EU leaders, asking them to adapt their response to COVID-19, since long border delays are resulting in animal suffering. We called on the EU to ban the transport of farm animals to non-EU countries, as well as journeys that last over 8 hours.

#COVID19: We call on the @EU_Commission and the EU Governments to take urgent measures to prevent animal suffering during livestock transport ➡️ https://t.co/4CRVxXb2GA #Act4FarmAnimals #StopLiveTransport pic.twitter.com/FG7uaXZzVy — Eurogroup For Animals (@Act4AnimalsEU) March 19, 2020

“Due to the increased border control delays resulting from COVID-19, in many cases the transport of farm animals cannot be carried out in a way that is compliant with EU law. The EU Transport Regulation requires that animals are moved without delay to the place of destination, and that animals’ needs are met during the journey.Insisting on continued transport of animals in such conditions is irresponsible and inhumane and disregards the EU treaty, which stipulates that EU law and policies must pay full regard to animal welfare” said Peter Stevenson Compassion in World Farming’s Chief Policy Advisor.

Together with over 35 NGOs, we sent a letter to EU leaders, calling on them to urgently suspend all exports of live animals to non-EU countries, as well as journeys that last over 8 hours.#StopLiveTransport #COVID19 #Coronavirus 📨Our letter ▶️ https://t.co/kKtEenlaLv pic.twitter.com/HZ5WRlK4QZ — Compassion in World Farming EU (@CIWF_EU) March 19, 2020

We are concerned that in the new EU guidelines for border management, published this week, the EU Commission insists that the transport of live animals between EU countries must continue. These guidelines disregard the severe problems imposed on the health and welfare of farm animals being transported, especially those transported between EU and non-EU countries.

Vehicles with farm animals are being refused entry to Croatia. There are traffic queues of 40 km at the border between Lithuania and Poland and queues on the German side of the border with Poland of 65 km leading to waiting times of 18 hours. Vehicles with farm animals are also getting caught up in very long queues at the exit point between Bulgaria and Turkey – drivers transporting farm animals reported to Animals’ Angels that they needed three hours to move 300 m inside the border.

Queues at borders are stopping medical supplies and health professionals from getting through. It is even less likely that it will be possible to attend to the welfare of animals caught up in these queues.

Moreover, there is a real risk that countries close their borders without having any infrastructure in place to cater to the needs of the transported animals, and provide what is required by EU law, such as food, water and places to rest.

“The trade in live animals threatens not only the health and well-being of the animals, but it also threatens our health”, – said Olga Kikou, Compassion in World Farming’s Head of EU Office. “The drivers, animal handlers, vets, civil servants and their families can easily get infected. Unlike others who enter and exit the EU, they are not required to be in quarantine. We are putting them and ourselves at risk. We are faced with never-before seen measures to contain the spread of the virus as an increasing number of European countries enter lockdowns. Nonetheless, we allow live animals to be transported everywhere, while the health authorities advise people to stay at home. This a double standard! The trade in live animals cannot be considered a crucial sector providing essential services to society. This absurdity needs to stop!”