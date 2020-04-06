COVID19: Raab UK PM «par interim»

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred to intensive care unit in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, Downing Street announced.

A spokesman said this decision has been made upon on the advice of his medical team and Boris Johnson is receiving “excellent care”.

UK PM Boris Johnson, who is in intensive care, has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to stand in "where necessary"https://t.co/VeqIewqO1Y pic.twitter.com/GDRxC4ZKde — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 6, 2020

Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”, the spokesman added. There is no futher information availble if this decision of Prime Minister was formalised.

The Boris Johnson, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with “persistent symptoms” of coronavrius on Sunday evening.

A No 10 statement read: “The prime minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of [Monday] afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

It continued: “The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Wishing @BorisJohnson the very best for a full recovery. Our thoughts are with his family and the British people at this difficult time. Get well soon, Boris. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) April 6, 2020

Michel Barnier, the EU top Brexit negotiator, who was also diagnosed as COVID-19 positive, was among those who reacted upon the news of Boris Johnson transfer to intensive care, wishing him “speedy recovery”.

Wishing @BorisJohnson all the best and a speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family. — Michel Barnier (@MichelBarnier) April 6, 2020