COVID19: EU roadmap out of crisis

The Commission, in cooperation with the President of the European Council, has put forward a European roadmap to phase-out the containment measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“While we are still in firefighting mode, the necessary extraordinary measures taken by Member States and the EU are working. They have slowed down the spread of the virus and saved thousands of lives. However, these measures and the corresponding uncertainty come at a dramatic cost to people, society and the economy, and cannot last indefinitely,” said president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

#Coronavirus: 🎥 Press conference by presidents Charles Michel @eucopresident and Ursula von der Leyen @vonderleyen on the EU response to the #COVID19 outbreak. https://t.co/ccZyn1Iacx — EU Council (@EUCouncil) April 15, 2020

“Saving lives and protecting Europeans from the coronavirus is our number one priority. At the same time, it is time to look ahead and to focus on protecting livelihoods. Even though conditions in the Member States still vary widely, all Europeans rightly ask themselves when and in what order the confinement measures can be lifted. Responsible planning on the ground, wisely balancing the interests of protection of public health with those of the functioning of our societies, needs a solid foundation. That’s why the Commission has drawn up a catalogue of guidelines, criteria and measures that provide a basis for thoughtful action. The strength of Europe lies in its social and economic balance. Together we learn from each other and help our European Union out of this crisis”

Preliminary remarks by @eucopresident during the press conference on the #EU response to the #coronaviruscrisis in #Brussels . On the #roadmap of the measures to fight the crisis:

"The aim is to have an approach that is as #coordinated as possible."https://t.co/QcZIlYmSHY — EU Council TV News (@EUCouncilTVNews) April 15, 2020

For the European Union, the re-opening of the Schengen area remains a sensitive issue. Until the end of February, the World Health Orgqnisation (WHO) continued “to advise against the application of travel or trade restrictions to countries experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks,” despite the rapid spread of the disease.

WHO Blocked Doctors From Urging Border Controls to Stop Spread of Coronavirus – Summit News https://t.co/TMkEbTyuvc — Gerolf Annemans (@gannemans) April 15, 2020