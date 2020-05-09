Europe Day virtual celebrations

Europe Day is held every 9 May to mark the anniversary of the speech by French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman that led to the foundation of the European Union.

On #EuropeDay, let’s never forget… Europe is YOU, it’s US, it’s all of us TOGETHER. UNITY is what makes us stronger. Here’s what Europe means to #EU27 leaders: https://t.co/l8cFcUALpV pic.twitter.com/YrHD0QIqMe — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 9, 2020

As we mark Europe Day, we remember how Europeans made history in 1950 and pay tribute to those who are making history today. In the context of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, 9 May 2020 represents an important opportunity to celebrate unity and solidarity in Europe.

Today is #EuropeDay. It marks the 70th anniversary of the Schuman Declaration, a starting point towards the EU as we know it today. 🇪🇺 Only through unity and solidarity are we able to maintain the European project. Together we are stronger. pic.twitter.com/LJi3OvgC7Q — European Commission 🇪🇺 #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus (@EU_Commission) May 9, 2020

In accordance with the tradiation the European Parliament organises events for visitors at its premises. As this is not possible due to the pandemic this year, Parliament and the other institutions have created a digital open day, bringing people together in this time of crisis by highlighting the sense of solidarity and emphasising what the EU is doing to help.

We couldn't celebrate #EuropeDay without the Schuman Declaration! An exclusive for this special 70th anniversary: the typed manuscript with corrections made by Robert Schuman himself! ↓ pic.twitter.com/Lv4JE4Viiy — European Commission 🇪🇺 #UnitedAgainstCoronavirus (@EU_Commission) May 9, 2020

Among the highlights, Parliament President David Sassoli is scheduled to take part in a live debate on Saturday morning, with interpretation into various languages.

Other events include a Facebook live with Parliament Vice-Presidents Othmar Karas and Katarina Barley, video messages from the leaders of the political groups, a virtual visit to the plenary chamber in Brussels and a panel discussion on Schuman and his vision for Europe. The virtual visitor can also enjoy an online exhibition, featuring items from the Parliament’s archives.

We will not emerge from this crisis by returning to old injustices or old models. Too many Europeans are struggling, we need new ideas for the future of our Union. We must show Europe can protect all its citizens. Happy #EuropeDay! Long live Europe! 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/sYtYU89oRX — David Sassoli (@EP_President) May 9, 2020

Seventy years after the Schuman declaration, Europe is facing a crisis that makes EU solidarity more important than ever.