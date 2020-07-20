EU budget Summit marathon

The European Union leaders continue the marathon negociation at Summit in Brussels on a coronavirus recovery package, and the seven year budget of the 27 members bloc.

Update 4pm is new timing for plenary meeting

The Leaders left the marathon summit early Monday morning hours and are plnanning to resume talks at 16:00 CET. The summit was originally planned as two-days event, ending on Saturday 19.

Trouble at EU Summit as Netherlands attempt to link EU funding to "rule of law". Sounds like a lofty ideal everyone could support, but in reality the concept is used to punish countries like Poland and Hungary who dare to elect Governments of which Brussels disapproves.

EU Summit have focussed on a proposed €1.68 trillion package, a seven-year budget and a coronavirus recovery fund.

Eastern Europe leaders have opposed attaching rule of law conditions, while southern European countries are rejecting demands from the so-called frugal four, now five, countries – Netherlands, Austria, Finland, Sweden and Denmark – for a great sum bound by economic reform requirements.

EU Council President Charles Michel urged leaders to set aside disagreements.

#NextGenerationEU includes a Recovery & Resilience Facility for investments & reforms. It aims to help EU countries emerge stronger from #COVID19 crisis. Here's the criteria proposed to ensure funds go where most needed

#EUCO #RecoveryPlan #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/LnuWIuQpWZ — EU Council (@EUCouncil) July 17, 2020

“Are the 27 EU leaders capable of building European unity and trust or, because of a deep rift, will we present ourselves as a weak Europe, undermined by distrust,” he said according to Euronews reports.

Harte Verhandlungen sind gerade zu Ende gegangen, wir können mit dem heutigen Ergebnis sehr zufrieden sein. Am Nachmittag geht es weiter.

Early Monday morning, Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz tweeted that “tough negotiations had ended” but that leaders can be “very happy with today’s result.”

Premier Rutte over the irritaties en woede van andere leiders, zoals van Macron, Orban, Conte: "Kan me niet zoveel schelen." Rutte wordt 'Mr. Nee, Nee, Nee' genoemd. "Ik laat me niet afleiden door achtergrondruis." En: "Ik knok voor NLers en een sterk Europa."

Prime Minister Rutte reacted at the the frustarions among some of the leaders: “I don’t really care” Dutch Prime Minister said during the pause in talks.

“I’m not distracted by background noise” he added. “I’m fighting for Dutch people and a strong Europe.”