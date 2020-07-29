EU €63M Remdesivir contract with U.S.Gilead

#COVID19 European Commission has signed a contract with the pharmaceutical company Gilead on July 28 to secure treatment doses of Veklury, the brand name for Remdesivir. The medicine Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Veklury, is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication developed by the California biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc. It is administered via injection into a vein.

Yesterday, we signed a contract with the pharmaceutical company Gilead to secure treatment doses of Remdesivir.

It will allow the delivery of treatments from early August for thousands of patients affected by #coronavirus. #StrongerTogether@DanaSpinant pic.twitter.com/J4S93tSz7g — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) July 29, 2020

As from early August onwards, and in order to meet immediate needs, batches of Veklury will be made available to Member States and the UK, with the coordination and support of the Commission. The Commission’s Emergency Support Instrument will finance the contract, worth a total of €63 million, the European Commission announced the day after.

«This will ensure the treatment of approximately 30,000 patients presenting severe COVID-19 symptoms. This will help to cover the current needs over the next few months, while ensuring a fair distribution at EU level, based on an allocation key, taking into account the advice from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The Commission is now also preparing a joint procurement for further supplies of the medicine, expected to cover additional needs and supplies as from October onwards» the Commission spokesperson announced.

This is an important step in our commitment to provide our citizens with safe and effective therapeutics against #COVID19. ➡️ We will leave no stone unturned in these efforts in the coming weeks and months. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/EJDz8Axeul — Stella Kyriakides (@SKyriakidesEU) July 29, 2020

“A contract has been signed yesterday, less than a month after the authorisation of Remdesivir, which will allow the delivery of treatments from early August for thousands of patients” Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said. “The Commission is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to secure access to safe and efficient treatments, and is supporting the development of vaccines against coronavirus. Yesterday’s agreement is another important step forward in our fight to overcome this disease” she added.

He further explains that when President Trump first mentioned hydroxychloroquine, Gilead Sciences stock dropped a massive 8.7%, eventually erasing $21 BILLION dollars from Gilead’s market cap. When Dr. Fauci later announced promising results from remdesivir, its stock recovered. pic.twitter.com/AXoptCBtIW — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 27, 2020

«Remdesivir is not a cure. Worse, it causes kidney failure: out of the first 5 patients treated with this drug at Bichat @APHSP hospital [39 hospials + 6 univeristy groups in France], 2 were put on dialysis. When will we have the results of Discovery? What is the WHO waiting for to react? » wrote on his Twitter micro blog Professor Didier Raoult, the Director of IHU Mediterranean Infection, Marseille, France, – the unique Institute based on University hosptial, devoted to infectious and tropical deseases, and also the microbiological research in the field.

Le remdesivir ne soigne pas. Pire, il cause des insuffisances rénales : sur les 5 premiers patients traités par ce médicament à l'hôpital Bichat @APHP, 2 ont été mis sous dialyse.

Quand aura-t-on les résultats de Discovery ?

Qu'attend l'OMS pour réagir ? https://t.co/Z92kZ3AdZJ — Didier Raoult (@raoult_didier) July 9, 2020