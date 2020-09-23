Navalny leaves Charité hospital

Berlin’s Charite hospital announced that the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been discharged, and that have added an optimistic prognostics of a possibility of complete recovery. Several military laboratory results confirmed Navalny had been poisoned with a powerful nerve agent “Novichok”. (Picture above: Navalny courtesy Instagram).

Алексея Навального выписали из клиники «Шарите» pic.twitter.com/B15YKTtBgJ — Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) September 23, 2020

Alexei Navalny left the Berlin’s Charite hospital on September 22 after 32 days of treatment for “severe poisoning,” the hospital said in a statement released next day.

BREAKING: German doctors say that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released from hospital after receiving treatment for a suspected poisoning.https://t.co/aVfTTCDdJH — DW News (@dwnews) September 23, 2020

“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects,” the statement said.

Navalny shared a picture of himself on a park bench after his discharge, and said he plans to undergo physical therapy every day at a rehabilitation centre to fully regain his motor skills, including the full use of his left hand.

Navalny dit avoir encore beaucoup de rééducation devant lui https://t.co/LgmNs429zE — Le HuffPost (@LeHuffPost) September 23, 2020