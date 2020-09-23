Navalny leaves Charité hospital
Berlin’s Charite hospital announced that the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been discharged, and that have added an optimistic prognostics of a possibility of complete recovery. Several military laboratory results confirmed Navalny had been poisoned with a powerful nerve agent “Novichok”. (Picture above: Navalny courtesy Instagram).
Alexei Navalny left the Berlin’s Charite hospital on September 22 after 32 days of treatment for “severe poisoning,” the hospital said in a statement released next day.
“Based on the patient’s progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects,” the statement said.
Navalny shared a picture of himself on a park bench after his discharge, and said he plans to undergo physical therapy every day at a rehabilitation centre to fully regain his motor skills, including the full use of his left hand.