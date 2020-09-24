EU new ENvoy to Switzerland

On 1 September, H.E. Mr. Petros Mavromichalis presented his letters of accreditation, signed by the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, to the President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga. By that, he is Extraordinary and Plenipentiary Ambassador of the European Union to Switzerland.

Nach meiner Akkreditierung in #Vaduz geht es gleich an die Arbeit: Beim Mittagessen mit @KatrinEggenb & Höflichkeitsbesuch bei @adrian_hasler wurde die Bedeutung der #EWR Zusammenarbeit 🇪🇺🇱🇮🇳🇴🇮🇸 v.a. in diesen unsicheren Zeiten hervorgehoben #EEA25years #StrongerTogether @MFA_LI pic.twitter.com/9mXKfWarhj — Petros Mavromichalis (@MavromichalisEU) September 23, 2020

On occasion of the ceremony, Ambassador Mavromichalis and the President of the Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga evoked the close ties and shared values between the EU and Switzerland as well as the importance and quality of the bilateral relations.

Gestern wurden zwei neue Botschafter akkreditiert: EU-Botschafter @MavromichalisEU und der deutsche Botschafter @FlueggerMichael überreichten S.D. Erbprinz Alois auf Schloss Vaduz ihre Beglaubigungsschreiben und trafen sich zu einem Gespräch mit Aussenministerin @KatrinEggenb. pic.twitter.com/eiSIrYUcEI — Liechtenstein MFA (@MFA_LI) September 24, 2020

The presentation of the letters of accreditation for the Principality of Liechtenstein is foreseen on 23 September in Vaduz.

Looking for the facts on 🇪🇺 EU – 🇨🇭Switzerland relations? Then look no further than our new factsheet! https://t.co/v24sTd8RKP — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) September 24, 2020

Ambassador Petros Mavromichalis succeeds to Ambassador Michael Matthiessen, who ended his office in Bern on 31 August.