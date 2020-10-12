Mairead McGuinness new EU finance Commissioner

Brussels 12.10.2020 The EU Council today appointed, by common accord with the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Mairead McGuinness as new member of the European Commission.

The appointment follows the resignation of Phil Hogan and is for the remainder of the term of office of the Commission, which runs until 31 October 2024.

Ms McGuinness has been assigned by the President of the Commission the portfolio of financial services, financial stability and the Capital Markets Union.

Honoured by the vote in @Europarl_EN to approve my role as Commissioner for @EU_Finance. Congratulations also to @VDombrovskis. Thanks to colleagues and looking forward to final step by @EUCouncil 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/0qpkqZCwJs — Mairead McGuinness (@McGuinnessEU) October 7, 2020

In accordance with Article 246 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, a vacancy caused by resignation of a member of the Commission is filled for the remainder of his or her term by a new member of the same nationality. The new member is appointed by the Council, by common accord with the President of the Commission, after consulting the European Parliament.

