Leyen condemns Vienna attack
The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen offered her condolences to the Austrian people, following the Vienna attack by the terrorist group Islamic State. The EU top executive has spoken to Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to express the determination to “relentlessly fight terrorism”, and stand by Austrian people in this tragic circumstances. At least one assailant killed four people and seriously injured more than a dozen of others before being shot dead by police in an attack in Vienna, that officials assessed as radical Islam terrorism.
“I offered my deepest condolences to the Austrian people following the Vienna attack by “Islamic State” terrorists. I condemn this despicable attack in the strongest terms possible”, von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter micro blog.
The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli reacted with “sadness and horror” on Vienna attack, adding that Across our continent, the Europeans “stand united against violence and hate”.
At least four people were killed and 15 others injured in a series of shootings that started near the Stadttempel synagogue in central Vienna on Monday night, on November 2, the attackers, according to the Interior Minister Karl Nehammer were connected to the ISIS terrorist group.
The shooting began at about 20H00 local time at six different locations by multiple gunmen armed with rifles, according to local authorities. Police shot and killed one of the suspects, whom authorities later described as an Islamic terrorist, who was wearing a fake explosive belt.