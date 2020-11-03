Leyen condemns Vienna attack

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen offered her condolences to the Austrian people, following the Vienna attack by the terrorist group Islamic State. The EU top executive has spoken to Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz to express the determination to “relentlessly fight terrorism”, and stand by Austrian people in this tragic circumstances. At least one assailant killed four people and seriously injured more than a dozen of others before being shot dead by police in an attack in Vienna, that officials assessed as radical Islam terrorism.

The European family stands firmly by Austria. We will relentlessly fight terrorism, together. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 3, 2020

“I offered my deepest condolences to the Austrian people following the Vienna attack by “Islamic State” terrorists. I condemn this despicable attack in the strongest terms possible”, von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter micro blog.

It is with sadness and horror that we follow the news of another attack in Europe this evening. Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the victims, and the people of #Vienna. Across our continent, we stand united against violence and hate. — David Sassoli (@EP_President) November 2, 2020

The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli reacted with “sadness and horror” on Vienna attack, adding that Across our continent, the Europeans “stand united against violence and hate”.

At least four people were killed and 15 others injured in a series of shootings that started near the Stadttempel synagogue in central Vienna on Monday night, on November 2, the attackers, according to the Interior Minister Karl Nehammer were connected to the ISIS terrorist group.

The shooting began at about 20H00 local time at six different locations by multiple gunmen armed with rifles, according to local authorities. Police shot and killed one of the suspects, whom authorities later described as an Islamic terrorist, who was wearing a fake explosive belt.

Once again we are attacked by radical Islamic terrorists who want to spread fear & hate in Europe. We will do whatever necessary to protect our freedom against those who want to destroy it. There is no place in Europe for them. Austria has our full support #Vienna @sebastiankurz https://t.co/aJSHAQBjJq — Manfred Weber (@ManfredWeber) November 3, 2020