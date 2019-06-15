Guillaume Valette 131 victim of Bataclan

Guillaume Valette psychologically broken, ended his life two years after the attack on the Bataclan, in 2015. Justice has just recognized his status as a direct victim of this attack.

Guillaume Valette had never found inner peace. Survivor of #Bataclan, physically unharmed, but suffering from a severe state of post-traumatic stress, he hanged himself on November 19, 2017, in his room at the psychiatric clinic of Val-de-Marne where he had been admitted a month and a half earlier. He was 31 years old.

