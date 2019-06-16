Yellow Vests in decline

With 7,000 protesters across the country on June 15, the participation of Yellow Vests in Act XXXI is in visible decline. Some clashes erupted in Toulouse, the demonstrations passed without major incidents in Paris and Bordeaux.

In total, there were some 7,000 demonstrators throughout the country, according to the Interior Ministry (against 10,300 last week, and 9,500 the previous one). Act XXXI marks the smallest national mobilization recorded since the beginning of the movement, on November 17 (280,000 people had then marched through the streets of the country), although the Yellow Vests dispute the official figures.

French police used massive amounts of tear gas on anti-government protesters in Toulouse earlier – another day marked by shocking government violence. Perhaps if this happened 6,000 miles away in Hong Kong the BBC would report it. pic.twitter.com/aOdAiSPNmD #GiletsJaunes #Acte31 — Richard Wellings (@RichardWellings) June 15, 2019

As for act XXX in Montpellier, a call had been launched on social networks to make Toulouse the “capital” national movement for that particular day.

More than a thousand people – “several hundred” according to the prefecture – have started up the cry of the usual slogans anti-Macron.

“We were happily advancing, we were singing, and suddenly dozens of policemen rushed on us, tearing the banners and clubbing the protesters at the head of the procession,” said to French TV Bastien, one of the protesters, whith eyes red from tear gas.

The procession then dispersed under a thick cloud of tear gas in a few seconds. From then on, divided into several small groups, the protesters played all afternoon with the cat and the mouse with the police. They have also had massive use of water cannon and tear gas.

“What do they want from us, why is there so much violence?” Mireille, a retired Yellow Vest.

The prefecture said two protesters were injured, and 17 were arrested.

WATCH | This is the European Union in 2019: protestors tear-gassed and beaten by French police for opposing Brussels' golden boy Emmanuel Macron. How this hasn't had more coverage by mainstream media is unforgivable!#Acte31 #GiletsJaunes 🙋‍♂️ Support us at https://t.co/iICfFb8qqg pic.twitter.com/dRNZGBVynZ — Leave.EU (@LeaveEUOfficial) June 15, 2019