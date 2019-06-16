Six ISIS orphans repatriated to Belgium

Six orphans of Islamic State jihadists who were being held in Kurdish camps in northeastern Syria were repatriated to Belgium , the Belgian foreign minister confirmed. (Image above: ceramic dolls).

Les 6 enfants viennent d'arriver en BE depuis la #Syrie. Je remercie @BelgiumMFA @BelgiumDefence @policefederale @SanteBelgique pour cette opération humanitaire. Les enfants sont désormais suivis & accompagnés par les services d'aide à la jeunesse & les parquets locaux compétents — didier reynders (@dreynders) June 14, 2019

“The six children have just arrived in Belgium from Syria,” Didier Reynders announced via his Twitter micro blog.

Authorities in northeastern Syria have handed 12 French and two Dutch orphans whose fathers were killed fighting for the Islamic State group back to their countries, according to Kurdish and European officials. https://t.co/32mPC9ohri — Stars and Stripes (@starsandstripes) June 10, 2019

The children, who are between the ages of six and 18, “are now being monitored and accompanied by the youth support services and the competent local prosecutors,” he adds.

"Often the mothers are still alive and they are just as tough, if not tougher than the men in their defence of the Sharia,” former secretary of migration Theo Francken said after Belgium decided to repatriate six Islamic State orphans from Syria. https://t.co/1BRjcKQVnh — The Brussels Times (@BrusselsTimes) June 13, 2019

Former Secretary of Migration, a prominent Belgium politician Theo Francken condemned the relevant authorities decision to repatriate ISIS orphans from Syria, questioning whether they really were orphans and arguing it could lead their parents to return to Belgium as well.

Vlams Belang party reacted with three words: “No. Never. Never” to the ambivalent decision of the judges to repatriate ISIS orphans, in spite of the fact that they are indoctrinated at very early age.

“Children played with the decapitated heads, but I didn’t,” Abas (16) told . “My father forbade me.” “We have seen many executions,” Saad said. “We came across them. It all happened in the middle of the street” according to Haaretz newspaper reports.

Under ISIS in Syria, 'Children played with the decapitated heads, but I didn’t,' Abas tells me. 'My father forbade me': Opinion @arnonyyhttps://t.co/cCHHtItHdb — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 13, 2019

“Isis in Syria and Iraq is systematically recruiting children as young as eight to become soldiers and suicide bombers, and exacts brutal punishment on those who defy them” Evan Williams reports in his documentary.