EU reacts to Iran JCPOA ultimatum

The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini reiterated the EU support for Iran nuclear deal, underlining the necessity of preserving it. Previously the EU diplomats went on mission to Tehran to discuss the current EU efforts, together with other European partners, to enable the continuation of legitimate trade with Iran, including through the launching of the special purpose vehicle “INSTEX“.

Behrooz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of Iran‘s Atomic Energy Organization announced Tehran would increase low-enriched uranium stockpile by fourfold in 10 days, exceeding the 300 km limit set by the #JCPOA. The EU has very little time to save the historic deal, however as soon as the Europeans fulfill their commitments, Tehran would stick to the agreed uranium production limit, the spokesperson added.

