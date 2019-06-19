Millions of illegal migrants face expulsions
President Trump announces the expulsion of “millions” of illegal migrants next week. He also said that Guatemala was “ready to sign an agreement” obliging migrants entering its territory to apply for refugee status there rather than in the United States. The latter face an influx of migrants from Guatemala and other poor Central American countries affected by gang violence.
Donald Trump, who has used the term “invasion”, has made the fight against illegal immigration one of his administration’s priorities. During his election, he had promised to erect the “wall” on the border between the United States and Mexico. A promise that has long faced funding problems.
This week the United States also confirmed that it would not provide new financial aid to Central American countries until it implemented “concrete actions to reduce the number of illegal migrants arriving. at the US border.”