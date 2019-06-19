Millions of illegal migrants face expulsions

President Trump announces the expulsion of “millions” of illegal migrants next week. He also said that Guatemala was “ready to sign an agreement” obliging migrants entering its territory to apply for refugee status there rather than in the United States. The latter face an influx of migrants from Guatemala and other poor Central American countries affected by gang violence.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

Donald Trump, who has used the term “invasion”, has made the fight against illegal immigration one of his administration’s priorities. During his election, he had promised to erect the “wall” on the border between the United States and Mexico. A promise that has long faced funding problems.

State Dept's Morgan Ortagus announced US will halt foreign aid to El Salvador, Guatemala & Honduras "until [they] are satisfied that the Northern Triangle govts are taking concrete actions to reduce the number of illegal migrants coming to the US border"https://t.co/VVu4Ac4JyT pic.twitter.com/Q2qAMkencI — CSPAN (@cspan) June 17, 2019

This week the United States also confirmed that it would not provide new financial aid to Central American countries until it implemented “concrete actions to reduce the number of illegal migrants arriving. at the US border.”

Over 144,000 illegal migrants recently crossed the border. That’s greater than the ENTIRE population of the city of Lafayette. We need to take action now. https://t.co/aCLI3TAix3 — Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@BillCassidy) June 14, 2019