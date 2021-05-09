Europe day 9 May

Brussels 09.05.2021 Europe Day is held on 9 May every year to celebrate peace and unity in Europe. The date marks the anniversary of the historic Schuman declaration, which started Europe on the path to today’s European Union.

Today is #EuropeDay! 🇪🇺 On this day in 1950, the Schuman Declaration proposed the creation of a European Coal and Steel Community, the European Union’s ancestor. Only through unity and solidarity are we able to maintain the European project. Together we are stronger. pic.twitter.com/9jbBBe5Wdk — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) May 9, 2021

The Council and other EU institutions traditionally celebrate Europe Day by opening their doors to the public. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re bringing Europe Day to you!

Happy #EuropeDay! 🇪🇺 The EU promotes peace, freedom and social rights. What does Europe mean to the young generation we met in Porto this week? #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/tgO3asLwUW — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 9, 2021

President of France Emmanuel Macron and the leaders of the European Union (EU) are expected, Sunday, May 9 in Strasbourg, to launch the Conference on the Future of Europe. For the solemn inauguration of this vast citizen consultation on Europe Day, “we want interactivity and exchanges, from this first day, with citizens,” said the Elysee in a statement.

In the Hemicycle of the European Parliament will be delivered, from 2 p.m., the speech of Emmanuel Macron and that of the three European institutions, represented by the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, for the Council.

Alors qu'est lancée aujourd'hui officiellement à Strasbourg la Conférence sur l'avenir de l'Europe, défendons une Europe souveraine, seule à même de nous assurer protection et prospérité.#9mai #EuropeDay #FeteDeLeurope #LavenirVousAppartient pic.twitter.com/1qk49PLFuW — Renaissance (@Renaissance_UE) May 9, 2021