Kabul: EU condemns girl school attack

Brussels 08.05.2021 “The European Union mourns with those who have lost loved ones in the latest horrendous terrorist attack in Afghanistan. The targeting of civilians, including school children attending the Syed Al-Shahda school for girls in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul, in a bomb attack is a blatant and despicable violation of international humanitarian law”, reads the statement by the EEAS spokesperson on the terrorist attack in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. Those responsible must be held to account, and those that support their actions should feel total shame. The attack is an attack not only on the Afghan population, but on all those worldwide that respect the equal rights of women and girls, and on all those that value education and the right of children to forge their futures”.

Afghanistan: 🇪🇺 strongly condemns terrorist attack on civilians,including on school for girls in Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul 👉 blatant and despicable violation of international humanitarian law. https://t.co/FORnOH5iAj — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) May 8, 2021

“The European Union has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire in Afghanistan, in which a lasting peace can be achieved through an inclusive, negotiated political settlement among Afghans. Our priority remains to support a prosperous, stable and secure Afghanistan, where the human rights of all – including women, children and minorities – are protected and respected”.

An explosion outside a girls’ school in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday left at least 30 dead and 52 injured, including students, as Ramadan draws to a close and foreign forces accelerate their withdrawal, leaving behind a country torn apart by 20 years of conflict.

Heart wrenching scenes from Kabul where 40 girls were killed in a terror attack earlier today. Explosion occurred at the entrance Sayed Al-Shohada High School in of Kabul at 4:30pm. Mostly from middle school. 50 others injured. How long will the world remain silent to terrorism? pic.twitter.com/IDXAbjvsOI — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) May 8, 2021