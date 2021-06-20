EU welcomes American tourists

Brussels 20.06.2021 Americans are admitted to visit the European Union again, vaccinated or not. The European Council has updated its list of countries whose citizens and residents should be allowed to travel freely to the bloc’s of 27 states, and the United States is finally on it.

European Union Is Officially Dropping Travel Restrictions for US Tourists https://t.co/mym5L3dnyR via @TravelPulse — Noreen Kompanik (@noreenwriter) June 19, 2021

But before you purchase ticket, be aware there may be catches. In fact, there could be 27 different combinations of them. While the updated list published Friday is a recommendation on who may be granted entry based on their home country’s health situation, each EU government makes its own border decisions.

EU lifts restrictions on tourists from US https://t.co/3J7GCUsLaW pic.twitter.com/jRZu4K63nl — The Hill (@thehill) June 16, 2021

This includes what nationalities to admit, whether to require PCR test or rapid antigen coronavirus test upon arrival, and whether quarantine is mandatory. And while the European Commission, the EU executive branch, emphatically urges countries to coordinate such rules with their neighbours to ensure mobility, that plea has often fallen on deaf administrative ears.

The European Union is recommending that its 27 member countries start lifting restrictions on tourists from the United States. https://t.co/XYFHbE9vH3 — Newsmax (@newsmax) June 16, 2021

The European Council has officially recommended European Union member states to lift restrictions on non-essential travel from the U.S. That’s welcome news for the many Americans that have been holding out hope of taking a post-pandemic European vacation this summer.

Several others were also added today to the E.U.’s so-called “white list” of nations, territories and special administrative regions from which leisure travel is allowed: Albania, Hong Kong, Lebanon, Macau, North Macedonia, Serbia and Taiwan.

That the US will be added to the EU's travel ban exemption list tomorrow and not #Canada (which was previously on the list and then removed) shows these decisions are being motivated by economics & politics and not science. USA brings more tourists and $ to Europe than Canada. pic.twitter.com/WwZYR4hDDX — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) June 17, 2021

This latest move by the EU institutions have a long way toward restoring Transatlantic travel in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, something which airlines have been pressing U.S. and E.U. officials to actively support as vaccination rates improve on both sides of the Atlantic.

Still, it’s important to note that the Council’s recommendations aren’t legally binding and that each member state is responsible for implementing these guidelines.

Yes, American tourists can come to Europe again, vaccinated or not, though each country will have its own rules for entry. EU citizens are impatiently waiting for Washington to grant them the same privilege. My latest.https://t.co/gHTRU8CvUV — Teri Schultz (@terischultz) June 20, 2021

Bloc members can also choose to impose added regulations as they see appropriate, including quarantine, testing or vaccination requirements.