Belarus suspends Eastern Partnership

Brussels 28.06.2021 “Belarus has taken another step backwards today by suspending its participation in the Eastern Partnership” the EU Council President Charles Michel (pictured) wrote on his Twitter micro blog page.

“This will escalate tensions further and have a clear negative impact on the people of Belarus by depriving them of opportunities provided by our cooperation” he added.

Belarus has taken another step backwards today by suspending its participation in the Eastern Partnership. This will escalate tensions further and have a clear negative impact on the people of Belarus by depriving them of opportunities provided by our cooperation. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) June 28, 2021

The head of the European Union’s Delegation to Belarus Dirk Schuebel was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today. The diplomats have informed him about the steps Belarus has been “forced to take” in response to the “unprecedented restrictive measures” imposed on the country by the EU.

The head of the EU Delegation Dirk Schuebel has done a lot for #Belarus. Now he is expected to leave the country. The regime takes revenge on him for his firm position and support to political prisoners. By doing so, the regime demonstrates its weakness & insecurity. pic.twitter.com/fiU9Nov0Xl — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) June 28, 2021

Belarus has suspended its participation in the Eastern Partnership initiative of the European Union, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on its website on 28 June.