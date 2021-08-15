Kabul: Mullah Ghani Baradar assumes control

Brussels 15.08.2021 Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Qatar’s Al-Jazeera English satellite news channel that they are “awaiting a peaceful transfer of Kabul.” He declined to offer specifics on any possible negotiations between his forces and the government.

Shaheen acknowledged that they were seeking an “unconditional surrender” by the central government.

#UPDATE Taliban fighters were ordered Sunday to wait at the gates of #Kabul and not enter the Afghan capital, an insurgent spokesman said, after the complete collapse of the country's security forces, though residents reported insurgents had peacefully entered some outer suburbs pic.twitter.com/furPbNGgNy — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 15, 2021

Taliban negotiators headed to the presidential palace Sunday,August 15, to discuss the transfer, said an Afghan official who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals. It remains unclear when that transfer would take place, however it is generally presumed that it it question of hours.

US miilitary helicopters evacuate the US Embassy in Kabul as the Taliban enter the citypic.twitter.com/0QBxfSU4n8 — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) August 15, 2021

The negotiators on the government side included former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, an official said. Abdullah long has been a vocal critic of President Ashraf Ghani, who long refused giving up power to get a deal with the Taliban.

Dec 2001: “Thanks to our military and our allies and the brave fighters of Afghanistan, the Taliban regime is coming to an end.” – George W. Bush Aug 2021: Taliban enter Afghan Capital #Kabul as US diplomats evacuate by chopper – Reuters pic.twitter.com/w9XAU73XJL — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 15, 2021

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the closed-doors negotiations, described them as “tense.”

Acting Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Kabul will not be attacked and that the transition will happen peacefully. He assures Kabul residents that security forces will ensure the security of the city. pic.twitter.com/uim9LVqn9q — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 15, 2021

Acting Defense Minister Bismillah Khan sought to reassure the public in a video message.

“I assure you about the security of Kabul,” he said. Earlier, the Taliban also tried to calm residents of the capital. “No one’s life, property and dignity will be harmed and the lives of the citizens of Kabul will not be at risk,” reads their statement.

However, a voice message circulating social media purportedly from a Taliban commander also warned “no one is allowed to enter into Kabul province.”

Update on Afghanistan 🇦🇫 As per multiple sources Mullah Ghani Baradar will take charge from Kabul Regime today at Presidential Palace in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/qfVzvW1W9z — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) August 15, 2021

Despite the pledges, panic set in as many rushed to leave the country through the Kabul airport, the last route out of the country as the Taliban now hold every border crossing.

BREAKING: Taliban say in a statement they don't plan to take Kabul 'by force' as sporadic gunfire echoes in Afghan capital. https://t.co/3EEDuka8fP — The Associated Press (@AP) August 15, 2021

Rapid shuttle flights of Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopters near the U.S. embassy began a few hours later after the insurgents seized the nearby city of Jalalabad. Diplomatic armored SUVs could be seen leaving the area around the post, the AP sources reported.