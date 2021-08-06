IRAN: President hardliner Ebrahim Raisi

Brussels 06.08.2021 The inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi as President of Iran signifies that from now onward the conservative control all branches of the Islamic Republic’s government and they intended to pursue a harder line in foreign and domestic policies.

Ebrahim Raisi is a butcher and perhaps the most sinister individual the Islamic Republic has ever produced. Those who claim to stand for human rights but are attending his "inauguration" are stabbing the people of #Iran in the back.#RaisiTerroristhttps://t.co/OrsvrKH7vk pic.twitter.com/BDpnNcLWnK — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) August 4, 2021

Raisi, a former chief of the Iranian judiciary and a close ally of the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won a low-turnout election that had been arranged to prevent any credible opponent from running.

An extremely conservative cleric is being inaugurated as president of Iran on Thursday. Here’s a closer look at the country's president, and the powers he does — and doesn’t — possess. https://t.co/S6DbhFtl3D — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 5, 2021

New President is perceived as Khamenei’s choice to succeed him as Supreme leader in a political system where a small group of Shiite clerics hold the ultimate power.

As the people of #Iran are on the streets calling for the end to the Islamic Republic, I spoke with @AFP and called on Western leaders to halt negotiations in Vienna and engage in a direct dialogue with the secular, democratic opposition. The Iranian people are demanding it. pic.twitter.com/7EzUVC8jk8 — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) August 3, 2021

A list leaked to Iranian media indicates that key posts in Raisi’s cabinet will be offered to men with deep ties to the intelligence and security apparatus.

Crimes against humanity loom large over Ebrahim Raisi’s inauguration as president of #Iran. We continue to call for him to be criminally investigated for his role in past and ongoing crimes against humanity related to #1988Massacre pic.twitter.com/PJlZJxTsF4 — Amnesty EU (@AmnestyEU) August 4, 2021

The political activists have warned that given his track record in the judiciary, which has jailed and executed dissidents, journalists and lawyers, they expect even more state oppression under the new administration.

Raisi,butcher of Tehran,is a mass murderer and belongs in the International Court of Justice in The Hague. However,Europe is sending a representative for his inauguration. Europe loses all credibility when it comes to respect for human rights &European values. #RaisiTerrorist pic.twitter.com/gelWl1VOZs — Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) August 5, 2021

“Raisi’s presidency is very much the rise and dominance of the military and security branch of the Islamic Republic and the retreat of the technocrats and moderate voices,” said Nader Hashemi, the director of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver.