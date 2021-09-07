EEAS: top diplomatic appointments

Brussels 07.09.2021 High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, announced the following appointment for a senior position in the European External Action Service (EEAS) today:

Olivier BAILLY as Director, Deputy Managing Director for Global Issues. He was previously Head of the Task Force on Vaccine Sstrategy in the EEAS. He also served as Head of Cabinet of former European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici. He took up his duties on 1 September 2021.

High Representative Josep Borrell also announced the appointments of three new Heads of Delegations and a Chargé d’Affaires of the European Union :

Rafael DOCHAO MORENO has been appointed as Chargé d’Affaires to Venezuela. He was previously Head of the EEAS Division Situation room. He also served as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Chile. Mr Dochao Moreno took up his duties on 1 September 2021.

Giacomo DURAZZO has been appointed as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Congo (Brazzaville). He was previously Head of Delegation of the European Union to Mauritania. Mr Durazzo took up his duties on 1 September 2021.

Henriette GEIGER has been appointed as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Kenya. She was previously Director for Human Development, Migration, Governance and Peace within the European Commission. Ms Geiger took up her duties at the EEAS on 16 August 2021.

Carla GRIJÓ has been appointed as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Cabo Verde. She was previously Deputy Director General in the Directorate General for European Affairs within the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Ms Grijó took up her duties at the EEAS on 1 September 2021.

