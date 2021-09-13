IRAQ: EU deploys Observation Mission

Brussels 13.09.2021 In response to an invitation by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq, the European Union has decided to deploy an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the legislative elections scheduled in Iraq for 10 October.

Iraq: European Union deploys an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to observe the legislative elections of 10 October, in response to an invitation by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) in Iraq.#EU4Democracyhttps://t.co/sozbKfeVFy — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) September 13, 2021

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, has appointed Mrs. Viola Von Cramon-Taubadel, Member of the European Parliament, as Chief Observer of this EU Electoral Observation Mission.

The mission will produce a public report with recommendations, based on an objective assessment of the campaign and the voting, with a view to help in further improving the electoral framework in Iraq.

European Union’s new ambassador to Iraq H.E. Ville Varjola presented today his credentials to H.E President Barham Salih. Confirming the EU’s commitment to a strong partnership with Iraq. pic.twitter.com/wfHcBLOcpI — EU in Iraq 🇪🇺🇮🇶 (@EUinIraq) September 6, 2021

“I am glad that responding to Iraq’s request, the European Union will deploy its first ever Election Observation Mission to the country. I just visited Iraq and discussed the importance of these polls. We want to support the strengthening of Iraqi democracy through Iraqi-led and Iraqi-owned inclusive and participatory elections. Our observation mission is a clear manifestation of solidarity and support to the Iraqi people and of our solid partnership with Iraq” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

The Chief Observer Mrs. Viola Von Cramon-Taubadel said: “I am proud to have been appointed Chief Observer of the EU EOM for the Iraqi elections in October. These polls will be an important milestone in Iraq’s democratic build-up. A peaceful and secure run up of the electoral process is key to ensure that all candidates, political activists, journalists, human rights defenders and the electorate can fully exercise their democratic rights and freedoms. This will be key for the success of these important elections.”

The core team of the EU EOM consists of 12 election experts who arrived to Baghdad and Erbil on 28 August. In mid-September, 20 long-term observers will join the mission and will be deployed in different areas of the country. During election day, the mission will be reinforced with local short-term observers coming from EU Member States’ diplomatic missions present in Iraq. The EU EOM will remain in the country until the completion of the electoral process, including counting and appeals.

Important discussion with speaker Al-Halbousi about the upcoming parliamentary elections in #Iraq to which the EU is deploying an observation mission upon Iraqi request. We want to support credible, free and fair elections. Increasing the participation will be a crucial element. pic.twitter.com/uiUZbNcAxB — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 6, 2021

In line with the EU’s election observation methodology, the mission will issue a preliminary statement and hold a press conference in Baghdad after the elections. The final report, which will include a set of recommendations for future electoral processes, will be presented and shared with stakeholders after the finalisation of the entire electoral process.