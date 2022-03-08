EU-Russia: Metsola calls for protesters liberation

Strasbourg 08.03.2022 President Metsola called on the Russian authorities to free all anti-invasion peaceful protesters unjustly detained, at the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg.

I call on the Russian authorities to free those unjustly jailed. Freedom of expression is a right which we will protect and defend. Opening the #EPlenary, on behalf of the @Europarl_EN, I called on Kremlin to stop intimidating protestors & release immediately all those detained. pic.twitter.com/KrVyGRw18x — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) March 7, 2022

As the shelling of Ukraine continues unabated and the number of civilian casualties increases, President Metsola said: “Our outrage grows with every shell that is fired, as does Ukraine’s defiance and our people’s solidarity”.

Thank you Veronika, Oleksandra & Liudmyla for sharing your experiences, family struggles & country aspirations. Meeting Ukrainian @Europarl_EN trainees, describing what their loved ones are going through back home. We will continue to stand together for peace and democracy. pic.twitter.com/fUwtBrKw7Y — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) March 7, 2022

She highlighted the immense courage of those in Russia that have continued to stand up and protest against the invasion of Ukraine, despite facing jail and brutal crackdown, expressing Parliament’s solidarity with them.

President Metsola asks Russia to free protesters: truth is not easily suppressed@EP_President called on the Russian authorities to free all anti-invasion peaceful protesters unjustly detained, at the #EPlenary opening in Strasbourg Press release:https://t.co/CJjAvH9q5z pic.twitter.com/GB7nceLhxN — EP PressService (@EuroParlPress) March 7, 2022

Under two laws brought in on 4 March that criminalise those protesting and informing about the war in Ukraine, protesters face up to fifteen years in prison and thousands have already been jailed. “Putin will find that the truth is not easily suppressed”, she added.

Women & girls are the first victims of Putin's invasion of #Ukraine. They are barricading themselves in their homes, delivering babies in metro stations & schooling their children in bunkers. Addressing journalists on #IWD2022, I hailed women's strength, courage and resilience. pic.twitter.com/LVQmzahn19 — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) March 7, 2022

On behalf of Parliament, the President called on the Russian authorities to allow freedom of expression, to stop intimidating protesters and release immediately all those unjustly detained.

