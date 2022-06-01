Borrell welcomes Denmark EU defence prospect

Brussels 01.06.2022 “I welcome the outcome of the referendum held in Denmark yesterday. The Danish people have spoken. They have decided to abolish the 30-year-old opt-out clause related to EU defence. This is a historic decision that will allow Denmark to participate fully in the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP)” reads the Statement by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell on the outcome of the referendum on the opt-out in defence matters in Denmark. (Image: illustration)

Denmark has decided to lift its opt-out on #EUdefence In contact with @JeppeKofod on this historic decision, to congratulate the government and people of Denmark. Yet another important & timely step towards a stronger EU with an even stronger Common Security and Defence Policy — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) June 1, 2022

“At a time when it is more imperative than ever for the EU and its Member States to reinforce their defence capabilities and capacity to act, this decision will bring additional strength and unity to our CSDP and defence initiatives.

#BREAKING Denmark voted 'yes' to join EU joint defence policy, Danish PM says pic.twitter.com/cCHdG5YPss — AFP News Agency (@AFP) June 1, 2022

“As soon as the Danish government will have formally informed the other EU Member States of its decision, in line with its constitutional provisions, we stand ready to swiftly take all the necessary steps to ensure that Denmark can fully participate in all aspects of CSDP”.

The people of Denmark have made a historic choice. The world has changed since Russia invaded #Ukraine This decision will benefit Europe and make both the EU and the Danish people safer and stronger. I welcome the determined leadership shown by @Statsmin Mette Frederiksen. pic.twitter.com/Q9Ja0F5ce0 — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) June 1, 2022