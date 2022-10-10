Borrell addresses EU Ambassadors

Brussels 10.10.2022 The annual European Union Ambassadors Conference will be between 10 and 18 October in full physical format again and after two years of pandemic.(Image: illustration).

The Ambassadors’ Conference takes place against the background of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and its global consequences, and as the world recovers from the socioeconomic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants will have an opportunity to discuss with the EU Principals and other high-level speakers on the European Union’s response to global developments and challenges.

The conference brings together EU Ambassadors from the EU’s 145 EU Delegations and Offices around the world, in addition to the Heads of EU military and civilian operations and the Heads of the European Commission Representations in all 27 EU Member States. It offers an opportunity to review EU’s outreach in the world and to discuss main challenges and tasks for the next months.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Josep Borrell will open the conference with a public address on Monday at 09:30. He will be introduced by the EEAS Secretary General Stefano Sannino. The address will be broadcast live on the European Commission’s audiovisual service, Europe by Satellite.

European Council President Charles Michel will talk to the Ambassadors on the same day at 14:00, also broadcast live.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola’s address will be broadcast live on Tuesday 11 October followed by the keynote speech of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday 12 October at 14:00 also broadcast live.